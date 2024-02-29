Hillsborough auctioning new liquor licenses for at least $350K

HILLSBOROUGH – Here’s the chance to open your own liquor store or bar in Hillsborough.

But it's going to cost a lot even before you buy the first bottle of whiskey or serve the first beer.

The township is auctioning two licenses for a minimum bid of $350,000 each.

One license is for the retail distribution of package goods and the other is to serve alcohol at a restaurant or tavern.

The state has authorized Hillsborough to issue five distribution licenses, of which one is available.

Of the 14 consumption licenses in the township, two are available but only one is being auctioned.

“This is another opportunity to generate revenue for Hillsborough Township and also attract new businesses,” said Mayor Robert Britting Jr.

Sealed bids should be submitted to the Township Clerk's office by 11 a.m. April 4.

The bids should a deposit in a certified check, bank check, or cashier’s check for 10% of the bid price.

Successful bidders will be required to close the sale within 180 days of the bid award.

The bid package for the retail license and the bid package for the consumption license are on the township's website.

