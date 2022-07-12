Hillsborough board approves new principals for 3 more schools

Three more Hillsborough County schools officially got new principals at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, joining dozens that have changed leaders in the first half of the year.

Carmen Harris is principal of Kimbell Elementary School, effective July 25. Harris, 43, worked most recently as an assistant principal at Robles Elementary. She joined the district in 2015.

Michelle Perez, 40, is being promoted from assistant principal to principal at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary. Perez joined the district in 2013.

Lipi Datta-Reid, 47, is being promoted from assistant principal at Woodson K-8 to principal. Datta-Reid joined the district in 2003.