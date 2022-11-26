TAMPA — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was driving northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol for driving under the influence, according to a media release.

”Every member of teamHCSO is charged with ensuring the safety and welfare of our community,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Thankfully no one was injured in this situation, but this deputy’s reckless decision is inexcusable.”

Nguyen was assigned to the Department of Detention Services and was suspended without pay pending an internal investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Nguyen is the second Hillsborough County detention deputy arrested for DUI this week. Early Thursday morning, Deputy Nathan Weaver, 42, was arrested by Clearwater police after officers clocked him going 61 mph in a 45-mph zone at Chestnut Street and Oak Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. He also was weaving in and out of his lane, an arrest report states.

Weaver is also suspended without pay pending an internal investigation.