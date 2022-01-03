Hillsborough County Opens Additional Free COVID-19 Testing Site

D'Ann Lawrence White
·1 min read

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL — Hillsborough County has opened another location for residents to receive free COVID-19 testing.

The site at the Progress Village Park site at 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for residents who want a COVID-19 test. No appointments are needed.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and booster shots, and monoclonal antibody therapy.

COVID-19 testing is free. Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the COVID-19 test. People without medical insurance will still be tested for free.

There are numerous other locations throughout the county, including local pharmacies, that are offering COVID-19 testing. For information on other COVID-19 testing sites, visit the Hillsborough County or the Florida Department of Health testing information sites.

This article originally appeared on the Tampa Patch

