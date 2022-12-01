Hillsborough County pays $150K to public defender beaten in by client in Valley Street jail

Dec. 1—Hillsborough County has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Nashua public defender whose client severely beat him three years ago in a Valley Street jail conference room, county officials acknowledged this week.

The payment ends a lawsuit filed by Michael Davidow after attempted-murder suspect Dale Holloway attacked him during a attorney-client meeting in an interview room in Unit 2B. At the time, the unit held maximum-security inmates.

The assault took place days after Holloway was arrested and charged with a shooting spree during an October 2019 wedding at the New England Pentecostal Ministries church in Pelham.

Holloway, 40, allegedly shot the pastor and the bride. Holloway has yet to stand trial on the shooting charges, which include attempted murder.

Davidow sued Hillsborough County, which owns and operates the jail, about a year after the beating.

Davidow remains a public defender based in Nashua. A message left at his office was not returned. Outside of law, he is a columnist for the IndepthNH website and an author. His fourth novel, Chanukah Land, was released last month.

Hillsborough County does not admit responsibility for the assault, and both sides signed an agreement that prohibits disclosure of the settlement and either party from disparaging the other.

The New Hampshire Union Leader obtained the settlement agreement after filing a Right-to-Know request.

In a brief interview, Hillsborough County Corrections Superintendent Joe Costanzo, who took the job after the beating took place, said he cannot address the Davidow assault, but jail protocols changed after the beating.

"We take all measures to protect the safety of the staff, attorneys and offenders," Costanzo said.

Prevention measures depend on the custody level of an inmate, the superintendent said. Attorneys can always ask that their client be restrained or that any meeting or interview take place in a non-contact setting.

Concord lawyer Chuck Douglas represented Davidow in his suit.

Story continues

Despite its location in the maximum security unit, the interview room was the only one in the jail without wall-sized windows which allow corrections officers to look inside, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said Davidow suffered a broken nose and other head injuries including a subarachnoid hemorrhage. Medical literature compares subarachnoid hemorrhages to strokes and says they can result in death or permanent brain damage.

The lawsuit said 15 minutes passed between the time that Holloway started beating Davidow and a jailer discovered the lawyer injured.

Holloway has filed dozens of motions in his attempted-murder case. At times he has tried to represent himself. He is currently scheduled for trial in May 2023.

In May 2021, he pleaded guilty to assault charges involving the attack on Davidow and was sentenced to prison for a minimum of seven years.

This spring, he filed papers to withdraw his guilty plea and plead not guilty by reason of insanity, an effort that a judge quickly rejected.

mhayward@unionleader.com