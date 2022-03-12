Hillsborough County prosecutors drop charges against cemetery (pellet) gunman

Mar. 12—On the eve of jury selection, Hillsborough County prosecutors on Friday dropped weapons-related charges brought against outspoken Manchester criminal defendant Sean Brown.

Brown, 48, had been charged with possession of a pellet gun and with shooting pellets at passing cars from the Valley Cemetery in November 2020. As a convicted felony drug dealer, Brown is prohibited from possessing deadly weapons.

In court papers, assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Mark Ryder, only listed "prosecutorial discretion" as his reason for dropping the charges.

"I was arrested because of the way I spoke to them," Brown said on Friday. "I did what Blacks are told they're not supposed to do. I stood up, I was uppity, I didn't know my place."

Emails to Ryder and to Manchester police spokesman Heather Hamel were not returned.

Brown said he is a paralegal who specializes in helping prisoners fight disciplinary write-ups. He is also the victim in a daytime shooting last May in downtown Manchester outside USA Chicken and Biscuit.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin on Monday in the pellet gun case.

In November 2020, police found Brown with two pellet rifles and a pellet pistol at the Valley Cemetery. Brown has said he was target shooting. Authorities charged him with shooting at cars and pointing a gun at passersby, but witness accounts did not back up those allegations, according to court records.

Also, Brown's lawyer raised issue over a witness who was interviewed by Manchester police but never revealed in written police reports.

The police report included information about police interviews with only two witnesses. Both gave descriptions of a man with a gun that were similar to Brown. But a police body camera captures an interview with a third witness who said the man holding a gun was White with brown hair.

Brown is Black and had a shaved head when arrested.

Portsmouth lawyer Jared Bedrick sought to admit the body camera interview into evidence, even though the man never identified himself during the interview. Prosecutors had challenged the move, saying it was not allowed under court rules regarding hearsay.

Story continues

Superior Court Judge Amy Messer had yet to rule on the issue when Ryder dropped the case. Brown said he has no hard feelings, and he has a suggestion to repair relations with police.

He wants to have a charity boxing match with the officer in charge of the case, Miles Kirby, at the Police Athletic League. Brown has no training in boxing, he said.

"Anything for the kids," Brown said.

He said he still refuses to testify in the attempted murder trial of Zabayullah Qahir, who is charged with shooting him three times outside of the restaurant in May 2021. Qahir has raised a claim of self-defense; that trial is scheduled to begin in May.