Hillsborough County worker injured after struggle with carjacking suspect, deputies say

A Hillsborough County building inspector was seriously injured this week during a struggle with a woman who carjacked his truck and was later arrested after a short pursuit, deputies say.

The carjacking happened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when the inspector left his Ford F-150 truck running as he inspected a new home on the 10000 block of Timmons Road in Thonotosassa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said McKenya Thomas, 22, got into the truck to steal it and the inspector tried to stop her. After a short struggle, the inspector was thrown from the truck as Thomas sped away, deputies said.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted the truck in Madison County, east of Tallahassee, about 2 p.m. the same day. During a short pursuit, the trooper conducted a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the truck and arrest Thomas. In an interview with detectives, she admitted to stealing the truck, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas faces charges of carjacking, grand theft motor vehicle, resisting a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.

The inspector was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but was stable on Thursday and expected to recover, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office does not release the name of crime victims due to Marsy’s Law.