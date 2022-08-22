Hillsborough day care owner arrested, accused of child abuse, deputies say

The co-owner and director of a day care in Odessa was arrested Friday and faces a charge of child abuse, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies say Rong Liu, 51, of Tampa, “forcefully pushed and pulled the head and neck” of a boy while trying to put them down for a nap at Children’s Land of Imagination Academy, located at 17409 Gunn Highway, on June 20. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Liu “was seen placing both of her legs across the top of the child’s body to try and hold him down” while the boy cried and flailed his legs.

Liu was booked into a Hillsborough County jail Friday and released Saturday on a $2,000 cash bond, jail records show.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

“It is sickening to hear that the person responsible for dozens of children at daycare would inflict this type of punishment on the vulnerable persons in her care,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

He said the investigation showed Liu had a history of treating students harshly and roughly.

The program’s website says it enrolls kids as young as infants up through preschool age. The “About Us” tab states that the academy is “a safe, caring, challenging, and enriching learning environment where a child can feel valued and enjoy him/herself.”

