Hillsborough deputies arrest two men after bank robbery

Two men have been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday at a Bank of America on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

John Ward, 48, and Terry Zukowski, 28, are accused of robbing the bank location at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, a man took an undisclosed amount of cash after jumping behind the teller’s counter and demanding money, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The man then left in a waiting white Honda Accord.

Detectives say they found the vehicle and discovered it was registered to Ward. Inside the car were “large amounts of cash” that the sheriff’s office said matched the money stolen from the bank.

Deputies say they also saw Zukowski running in the area wearing only his boxers and a white tank top. The rest of his clothes were found at a nearby lake.

Zukowski admitted to driving the car during the bank robbery, according to the news release, and also admitted to driving the getaway car during a bank robbery at a Suncoast Credit Union on Aug. 3.

Both Ward and Zukowski were charged with robbery while wearing a mask, according to the sheriff’s office.