Hillsborough deputies, Dade City police shoot man after armed carjacking

A man was shot and critically injured by law enforcement after Hillsborough deputies say he stole a car and held a person at gunpoint Thursday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to AdventHealth Tampa, 3100 E. Fletcher Ave, at 6:38 p.m. for a report of a stolen car. Around 8 p.m., deputies tracked the car to Plant City using the vehicle’s GPS, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tracked the vehicle for several miles with its aviation unit, patrol vehicles and K9 deputies. The driver of the vehicle eventually led them into Pasco County. The Sheriff’s Office notified Dade City police, and officers responded to help, deputies said.

The man abandoned the car at a Publix on US 301 in Dade City, deputies said. He then ran to a nearby neighborhood and hid in a shed. When the man walked out of the shed, he found a man standing outside his home. The suspect pointed a gun at the man and told him to get in his car and drive him away, Sheriff’s officials said at a news conference after the incident. Deputies described the incident as a carjacking.

Deputies said law enforcement was creating a perimeter to surround the suspect. However, the victim, held at gunpoint, drove past the police, officials said.

Shortly after, the car stopped, and the suspect got out of the vehicle, pointing a gun at the driver. The driver sped away, deputies said. The suspect then ran away again.

Deputies and Dade City police closed in on the suspect and told him to drop the gun. The man then pointed the gun at Dade City police, deputies said.

Four Sheriff’s Office deputies and one Dade City police officer fired their service weapons. Deputies said the man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition. The suspect refused to provide his names to deputies and he had not been identified as of early Friday morning, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

The four deputies who fired their weapons are: Brennan Allen 24, with one year at the Sheriff’s Office; Cody Burgess, 26, with four years at the agency; Jonah Daniel, 23, with eight months at the Sheriff’s Office, and Talyor Zackman, 29, with less than two years at the agency.

All deputies are on paid administrative leave after the shooting, which is standard procedure.