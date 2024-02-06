Hillsborough deputies investigate fatal shooting at West Dog Park

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting death that occurred Friday morning at the West Dog Park in the Egypt Lake-Leto area.

The agency issued a three-paragraph news release about the incident on Tuesday afternoon. The release said the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

The dog park is at 6402 N. Occident St.

Sheriff’s officials did not say why it took four days to release information about the shooting. A spokesperson responding to questions from the Tampa Bay Times said she would forward the requests to the office’s records division.

“At this time, there are no impending charges,” the news release states. “However, the investigation will be turned over to the State Attorney’s Office for final review.”

“All parties involved have been identified and there is no danger to the public,” the release states.