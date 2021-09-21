Hillsborough deputies investigate jail inmate death

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who deputies said suffered a medical episode at the jail on Sunday.

Keith Williams, 60, was taken to Tampa General Hospital Sunday after he became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Sheriff’s officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine a cause of death. An investigation is under way.

Court records show Williams was in jail on a charge of not having a vehicle registration.