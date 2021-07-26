Hillsborough deputies investigating death of man found injured on Tampa road

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man Sunday after deputies found him on the side of a Tampa roadway with serious injuries.

Deputies responded to a report of a man collapsed on the roadway near 50th Street South and the 4000 block of Bristol Bay Way. Deputies and members of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue found the man conscious, but with severe injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses to determine the cause of this fatal injury,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

No other details of the investigation were released.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with more information, or who may have seen the man between 2:50 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. on 50th Street South, to call 813-247-8200.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.