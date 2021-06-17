Hillsborough deputies issue warrants for 42 felons who didn’t update address

TAMPA — Three convicted felons were arrested and 42 warrants issued this week in Hillsborough County as part of a three-day compliance check of those previously convicted for a violent crime.

Four agencies combined to make the arrests after visiting the residences of 280 people classified as “career offenders.” The goal of the check was to ensure that felons who committed a violent crime updated their addresses with the state, which they are required to do within 48 hours of moving.

If career offenders fail to register their new address, they can be arrested again and charged with a third-degree felony, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. That’s what happened to 45 of those checked between June 14-16. Three of those have already being located and arrested.

Career Offenders have been designated by a court as a habitual violent felony offender, a violent career criminal or a three-time violent felony offender, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Hillsborough deputies said in a statement that those being monitored as career offenders are the “worst-of-the-worst” criminals.

The agencies involved in the check along with the sheriff’s office were the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Tampa Police Department and the Florida Department of Corrections.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that compliance checks happen annually and are vital to ensure deputies constantly know the residence of career offenders. As of Thursday, there were 440 registered career offenders in Hillsborough County.

“The accuracy of this list is vital for law enforcement and members of our community, who have a right to know where these violent individuals are living,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement.