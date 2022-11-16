Hillsborough deputies release description of suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Tampa

Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released descriptions Tuesday of a white male driver of a silver SUV and white female passenger believed to be connected with a fatal hit-and-run in Tampa Saturday.

The man is described in a news release as having a beard, possibly in his 40s with “dirty blond hair.” Deputies said the woman is possibly in her 40s, heavyset and with brown hair hanging below her shoulders. Both were wearing white tank tops, deputies said.

Deputies said the man was driving the silver SUV — possibly an early 2000s model of a Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer — around midnight Saturday morning in the northbound lanes of Orient Road near Zeimis Drive. The driver of a Dodge Neon traveling south hit a male pedestrian in the middle of the road, deputies said, knocking him into the northbound lanes. The driver of the Dodge and other witnesses stopped to help the pedestrian.

The driver of the silver SUV then hit the pedestrian, dragging him briefly along the road, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man behind the wheel of the silver SUV continued driving after hitting the pedestrian and turned west onto Hillsborough Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, deputies said. The victim’s identity has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, the release said, and the Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 813-247-8200.