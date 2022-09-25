Hillsborough deputies respond to shots fired outside Brandon Chuck E. Cheese

BRANDON — There is a large law enforcement presence this evening at the Chuck E. Cheese on Brandon Boulevard after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired outside the business.

In a tweet sent out at 7:23 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said it responded to the Chuck E. Cheese at 1540 Brandon Blvd. “where at least one shot was fired outside the facility.”

The tweet said no shooting victims were located and there was not an active shooter.

It appears several businesses in a strip mall, including the Chuck E. Cheese, have been evacuated. It also appeared that a car had been driven into the side of the building.

No other details were immediately available. The sheriff’s office said more details will be forthcoming.