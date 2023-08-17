Hillsborough deputies seek possible child sex abuse victims man met through motorcycle club

A man who is involved in a motorcycle club has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused two children, and detectives are searching for more potential victims he may have met through his work with the club, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

Randy Akers, 60, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force in Hernando County after an investigation by the Hillsborough sheriff’s office, where officials said the abuse occurred. Sheriff’s officials said both victims were under the age of 10 when the abuse occurred; the abuse goes back as far as 2002, according to investigators.

“Detectives believe Akers may have had access to more children and that they could have been victimized due to his involvement in a motorcycle club called Baggerz & Tailz,” agency officials said in a news release. “Akers is known to the community as ‘Radical Randy’ and the Battle of the Baggers Bike Shows owner.”

Akers has been arrested on 12 counts of sexual battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation. He was being held at the Hernando County jail on Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials said anyone with information can call investigators at (813) 247-8200.