Hillsborough deputy charged with DUI after 105-mph motorcycle crash, officials say.

A veteran deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with drunken driving after an incident in which he was driving a motorcycle at 105 mph just before crashing into a tanker, agency officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 by Bloomingdale Square near Maze Lane. Deputy Matthew Archambeau, 34, had been captured by surveillance cameras going about 105 mph “just before colliding with a tanker,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

Archambeau was taken to Tampa General Hospital with injuries he sustained in the crash. Tests at the hospital showed his blood-alcohol content was greater than 0.15. Florida law presumes impairment at 0.8.

No one else was injured in the crash. Archambeau, who has been with the agency for 12 years and is assigned to patrol, was not immediately arrested because of his injuries, but charges were later filed with the State Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office reported.

Archambeau was placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the results of an internal affairs investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

“As law enforcement officers, we hold ourselves to a higher standard,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “The actions of this deputy are not only illegal, but they also betray the community’s trust in us to uphold the law. We take this matter very seriously, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”