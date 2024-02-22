Hillsborough deputy faced retaliation after reporting abuse, lawsuit says

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy claims that she was reprimanded and discriminated against after speaking to superiors about abuse and harassment by her now ex-husband, a high-ranking officer.

Charity Arthur, who has been a deputy at the sheriff’s office for 22 years, filed a lawsuit in June 2022 alleging that the agency discriminated against her because of her gender, marital status, and for reporting that her ex-husband violated the law. Arthur’s attorney filed an updated complaint last week as the case continues through the court system. It names Sheriff Chad Chronister as the defendant. Her ex-husband and other high-ranking officials are accused in the lawsuit of disparate treatment and retaliation.

Now-retired sergeant Jason Napoli told the Tampa Bay Times that he witnessed leadership retaliate against Arthur for speaking up, and an agency document from 2019 shows that Arthur told an internal affairs investigator that her ex-husband’s behavior put her in fear for her life.

The lawsuit — as well as Napoli’s account and other documents — provide a glimpse into how the sheriff’s office allegedly navigated allegations of abuse and harassment from one of its female deputies.

In the lawsuit, Charity Arthur said she told officials at the sheriff’s office “on multiple occasions” that her husband at the time, then-Lt. David Arthur, had been “emotionally, verbally and sometimes physically abusive” toward her throughout their marriage. The lawsuit said his behavior escalated following a 2017 allegation that she was having an affair, which the lawsuit said the sheriff’s office later deemed to be false.

After the rumor, David Arthur put a tracking device on Charity Arthur’s vehicle, the lawsuit said, and told her “he would ruin her career” if she left him. The court documents say that the abusive behavior became “more and more volatile” until Charity Arthur filed for divorce in August 2017.

The lawsuit said that Charity Arthur believes her ex-husband authored an anonymous letter eight months later that alleged she’d engaged in unprofessional behavior with students and staff in her role as a school resource officer. The sheriff’s office investigated and found the claims in the letter to be false. The investigation did not look into who wrote it.

In her amended lawsuit, Charity Arthur claims that David Arthur told her the internal affairs investigation could “go away” if she stopped the divorce process. She also alleges in the suit that a high-level official tried to order her supervisor to lower her annual evaluation score following the 2018 investigation.

Officials at the sheriff’s office did not investigate David Arthur’s alleged behavior toward her, promoted him multiple times, and instead investigated her for speaking out, the lawsuit says.

The sheriff’s office said it does not comment on pending litigation. David Arthur, who is now a major, hung up when a Times reporter contacted him by phone. He did not respond to follow-up calls, emails and texts.

In court filings, the sheriff’s office has twice moved to dismiss Charity Arthur’s lawsuit, writing that courts have found that favoring one spouse over another does not establish a basis for gender discrimination, that she didn’t engage in protected employment activity when she spoke out and that the agency’s alleged failure to investigate David Arthur was not “adverse” to Charity Arthur’s employment at the agency.

Documents show that during a 2019 training class about how to work with victims, Charity Arthur talked about being the victim of false allegations that she suspected were made by her ex. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation into her comments, and later suspended her for three days, demoted her from master deputy and removed her from her role as a school resource officer after it determined she had “damaged the good reputation of the agency,” the internal affairs file said.

Charity Arthur declined to comment for this story, but her attorney Katherine Viker said that Arthur started reporting domestic abuse in 2017 and was ignored.

“Turning a blind eye to the domestic violence of their male friend reduces all women to second class citizens,” Viker said in a statement. “It grooms and encourages a culture and mindset that will ultimately be carried to the streets of Hillsborough County to fail the very vulnerable citizens deputies are sworn to protect.”

Viker claimed that the internal affairs department at the sheriff’s office is at times used by higher-ups as a “punitive weapon” wielded against deputies who speak out.

Prior to being demoted, Charity Arthur had received two letters of counseling during her career and no suspensions or demotions, internal affairs documents show. She was also featured in a sheriff’s office promotional video from March 2017, just before she reportedly started speaking up about problems. In the video, she is portrayed as a caring school resource officer, and she talks about feeling like she received good support from the agency to build a food pantry at the school.

A now-retired Hillsborough sheriff deputy said that he witnessed officials at the sheriff’s office retaliate against Charity Arthur after she spoke up about domestic abuse.

“They’ve put her through hell since 2017,” Napoli, Arthur’s former supervisor, told the Times.

Napoli, who retired three years ago after 25 years in law enforcement, said he never witnessed domestic abuse against her but said her concerns about her ex-husband were known by many people in the sheriff’s office.

He said he was asked to investigate Charity Arthur multiple times while he was her supervisor. Napoli said he found no evidence of wrongdoing. Leadership then got upset that he didn’t find a way to punish her, he said, and they were transferred to different departments.

“Every time she tried to speak up for herself, the higher-ups made her miserable,” Napoli said. “This is what they do to people who make them upset. They don’t care who they hurt, they have no integrity.”

During an interview in 2019 with the agency’s internal affairs investigators, Charity Arthur said she lived through “fifteen years of domestic violence” and that she was at times afraid David Arthur was going to kill her. She said that she told Preston Hollis, a major at the department, about her suspicion that David Arthur was making up lies about her and trying to get her fired. Arthur said Hollis “shut me down because David is his friend.”

Legal filings from Charity Arthur’s lawyers say that when she was turned away by Hollis, she went to higher-ups to report that she believed her ex-husband had made up lies about her in the letter, but they didn’t investigate. Her legal team says that Arthur then had a meeting with Chronister and told him “what had occurred” and “requested for him to keep Major Arthur away from her because the issues were getting worse.”

Chronister “refused to open an internal affairs investigation,” the lawsuit said.

Charity Arthur and her lawyers are seeking compensation for emotional distress, mental pain and suffering, past and future financial losses and mental anguish, among other losses.