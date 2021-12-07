Hillsborough deputy shoots and kills man, 88, who charged her with gun, sheriff says

RIVERVIEW — A deputy shot and killed an 88-year-old man who charged at her with a handgun during a wellness check Tuesday morning, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at a home on Longcrest Drive within the Copperfield subdivision of Riverview, Chronister said.

Ronald Ehrich was the man killed, Chronister said. The deputy who fired at him was Anastasia Castillo, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2015.

Castillo was initially summoned to the home for a wellness check after Ehrich’s neighbor said she hadn’t seen him for two days and his garage door, as well as a door directly into the home, were left open, Chronister said.

Because of the nature of the call and Ehrich’s age, Chronister said Castillo entered the home with latex gloves on, ready to respond to a medical episode.

“She was there to save a life,” Chronister said.

The sheriff said Castillo walked through the two-story home while announcing she was a deputy and knocking on doors. She searched the entire home before returning to a room that had a locked door, Chronister said.

This is where the situation would escalate. Chronister said Ehrich could be heard on bodycam footage saying that he had a gun. Castillo told the man to drop the weapon and insisted she was there to help him, not hurt him.

“She kept telling him, ‘Sir, drop the gun, you are not in any trouble, I am here to help you,’ " Chronister said.

Ehrich instead charged toward a retreating Castillo.

“Come out into the open and sit down or I’ll blow you right out of the,” Ehrich could be heard saying on body camera footage before being cut off by Castillo.

Chronister said the deputy didn’t fire immediately, but eventually did so out of fear for her life when she was cornered.

Her shots killed Ehrich, who never fired.

“I don’t know what more she could have done,” Chronister said.

Ehrich had no criminal history and lived alone. Chronister said he did not know yet whether he had mental health struggles or what made him charge at Castillo.

“We will try to investigate what led to this,” he said. “But this is tragic for the deputy, for the Sheriff’s Office and for the man’s family.”

The area where the shooting occurred is a quiet community surrounded by golf courses. Golf cart drivers pulled up to deputies every few minutes on Tuesday morning, curious about what happened.