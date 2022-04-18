Hillsborough deputy shoots person in Brandon, Sheriff’s Office says

BRANDON — A deputy shot someone during an incident near the Heaven Sent Day Care center on Monday afternoon, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office said.

The person shot does not have life-threatening and the deputy involved was not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Despite its proximity to the scene, deputies said the Heaven Sent center at 3003 S Kings Ave. was not involved in the shooting and no children or staff were injured. A portion of Kings Avenue is closed and the Sheriff’s Office said parents picking up students at nearby Kingswood Elementary might be affected by the closure.

No other details were immediately released.

