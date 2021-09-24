Hillsborough deputy shot during standoff at Brandon home

BRANDON — A deputy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning during a standoff at a home on the 1000 block of N Taylor Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene remained active as of noon on Friday, with SWAT, a crisis negotiation team, a bomb squad and K9s on site. The name of the deputy shot and the deputy’s current condition was not released.

Few details about the shooting have been released. Deputies have only described the shooter as a “barricaded subject.”

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.