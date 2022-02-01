Hillsborough deputy slain in murder-suicide was ‘bright spot in a dark world’

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 2-1-1 or its first responders hotline at 866-435-4376.

TAMPA — A deputy shot to death by a detective with whom she had a romantic relationship has been identified as a 30-year-old Clearwater woman who has worked four years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Abigail Bieber was killed Saturday while vacationing with other deputies at a rental home in the Butler Beach area of Anastasia Island, near St. Augustine, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was shot and killed by Hillsborough Detective Daniel Leyden, 31, after others in the home heard the two arguing in a bedroom, the Sheriff’s Office said. Leyden then fatally shot himself.

Bieber worked as a patrol officer in northwest Hillsborough and was a passionate advocate for child victims, often responding to calls related to sexual battery and child abuse, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday. She aspired to work as a detective with the office’s Special Victims Section.

Known for her contagious smile, Bieber was described by a squadmate as “a friend to fellow deputies and a bright spot in a dark world,” according to the news release. She was known as a caring and empathetic deputy with the demeanor of a veteran officer.

Bieber joined the Sheriff’s Office in February 2018. She lived in a single-family home she owned in northeast Clearwater, according to property records. Her brother, Ben Bieber, is a K-9 officer with the Clearwater Police Department.

“This tragedy has left our Sheriff’s Office family grief-stricken,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “There is a void within our hearts that can never be filled, but I hope that Deputy Bieber’s legacy will be the way she lived her life, as a selfless servant.”

The Sheriff’s Office released Bieber’s name after consulting with her family. Funeral arrangements have not been set.

Leyden had been a detective since June 2021 with the sheriff’s Gunfire Response Investigations Team, created by Chronister in response to a rise in shootings countywide.

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released details of the shootings, saying it remains an active investigation. Before hearing gunfire, neighbors saw deputies evacuating people through the second-story windows of the vacation rental and calling for a man inside to come out with his hands on his head.

How to get help

If you are in immediate danger, call 911. The Florida Coalition of Domestic Violence can be reached at 800-500-1119. There are local agencies in the Tampa Bay area to reach out to for help.

In Hillsborough County, you can call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit online at thespring.org.

In Pinellas County, you can call the Community Action Stops Abuse 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, text casa-stpete.org/chat or visit casapinellas.org.

In Pasco County, you can contact Sunrise of Pasco County at its 24-hour hotline at 1-888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online at www.sunrisepasco.org.