Hillsborough detention corporal arrested on domestic battery charge

TAMPA — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office corporal was arrested on domestic battery and witness tampering charges over the weekend.

Corporal Calvin Eugene Edwards Jr., who works in the jail division of the Sheriff’s Office, was arrested about 10 p.m. Saturday after a he got into an argument with a person he lives with, deputies said. When the person tried to call 911 to report the altercation, Edwards grabbed the person’s arm to prevent the person from making the call, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards was arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony. He was being held without bail Monday in the Hillsborough County jail, records shows.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the location of the arrest but booking records show the Sheriff’s Office was the arresting agency.

Edwards has been placed on administrative leave while the Sheriff’s Office investigates the incident, deputies said.