Hillsborough detention deputy charged with DUI

A Hillsborough County detention deputy was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Deputy Nathan Weaver, 42, was arrested by Clearwater police Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a late afternoon news release. Jail booking records say he was arrested early Thursday.

Weaver, of Riverview, was assigned to the Department of Detention Services. He has been suspended without pay pending an internal investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“We hold our employees to the same standard that we expect from the public,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Driving under the influence is never an option, and this deputy’s poor decision is a great disappointment.”

No additional information was immediately available.