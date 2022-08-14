Hillsborough detention deputy faces human trafficking charges

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputy has been arrested and suspended without pay after he tried to pay for sex with someone he thought was a minor, authorities said.

Marvin Vasquez, 24, was off-duty when St. Petersburg Police arrested him Saturday. He faces charges of human trafficking – commercial sexual activity, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

“I am extremely disappointed that an individual who took an oath to serve and protect is now facing charges related to such egregious behavior,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “I remain committed to eradicating this vial act from our community. It will not be tolerated by anyone, and certainly not a sworn officer of the law.”

Vasquez joined the Sheriff’s Office in January and has been suspended without pay.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.