Hillsborough jail deputy arrested on DUI charge after crash

A Hillsborough detention deputy was arrested on a DUI charge Thursday after rear-ending another vehicle and providing a breath sample that showed his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, deputies said.

Deputy Travis Kelley, 33, was driving west on Lithia Pinecrest Road approaching County Road 39 in Lithia about 7:15 p.m. when he rear-ended another vehicle stopped at a traffic signal, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelley showed signs of impairment, was taken into custody and provided a breath sample showing his blood alcohol level was .276, deputies said. A driver is presumed impaired with a blood alcohol level higher than .08.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Kelley was booked into the county jail on a charge of DUI with property damage. He was being held Friday with bail set at $100, records show.

Kelley was placed on administrative leave without pay while an internal investigation was underway. He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2015.

“With such a high blood alcohol level, I am thankful no one was significantly injured or, worse, killed,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement included in a news release. “Of the many things this individual will lose due to his irresponsible decision to drink and drive, among the first will be his career at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”