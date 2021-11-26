Hillsborough jail inmate, 61, dies at hospital

A 61-year-old man incarcerated in a Hillsborough County jail died weeks after experiencing an “undisclosed medical condition,” the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a news release.

Darryl Lowery, 61, was taken to Tampa General Hospital on Nov. 1. He died Thursday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office did not release any more information about the death.

Lowery was arrested in July 2020 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on 10 charges of possession of child pornography, according to jail records. A judge set his bail at $7,500 per charge for a total of $75,000.

The case was still open at the time of his death, court records show.