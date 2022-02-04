Hillsborough landlord faces murder charge in mobile home park tenant’s 2007 death

THONOTOSASSA — Early one July morning in 2007, deputies arrived to a bloody scene at the Nature’s Trail Mobile Home Park.

Jonathan Burns, who lived in and co-owned the park off Morris Bridge Road, had called 911 to report that he’d been stabbed during an altercation with a tenant. Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies found the body of 41-year-old Toynia Anne Aughtman on the ground outside her rented mobile home. There was a large laceration on her neck, and she’d been stabbed four times in her chest.

Burns, who was 43 at the time, had two wounds to his abdomen. He told investigators Aughtman had stabbed him.

“Double stabbing leaves one dead,” said a headline on a St. Petersburg Times story at the time.

Now, 14 years later, Burns faces a first-degree murder charge in Aughtman’s death. Records show deputies arrested him Wednesday at his home in the park that he still owns.

Among the new details in Burns’ arrest affidavit: He admitted to stabbing himself to make the homicide look like a case of self-defense.

“I did not like Toynia and I intended to hurt her that night,” Burns wrote in a statement obtained by detectives this week, according to the affidavit. “Unfortunately, I killed her.”

The affidavit details the evidence that investigators found at the scene the morning of the stabbing, and the new evidence that led to Burns’ arrest.

Burns made the 911 call about 1:20 a.m. on July 17, 2007. Deputies arrived at the park at 12928 Chris Place and found Burns near his mobile home. The home was also the office of the mobile home park located just east of Nature’s Classroom, according to a previous Times article.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital for surgery for two wounds to his mid-abdomen. Detectives also said both of his arms appeared to have scratches, with small lacerations on his fingers.

Deputies found Aughtman near her mobile home, lying on the ground on her back. About 29 feet from her body, investigators found suspected blood near a trash bin, and blood leading back to Burns’ home. Investigators found a bloody knife inside. Forensic tests at the time showed the blood on the ground and on the knife matched Burns’ DNA profile.

But the affidavit notes that Burns’ blood was not found near Aughtman’s body, and Aughtman’s blood was not found near the dumpster.

An autopsy concluded that Aughtman died from stab wounds to the chest that penetrated her heart and lungs.

Detectives learned that Aughtman was dependent on a walker and a wheelchair, had a hard time getting around and could be unsteady on her feet.

The case was presented to the State Attorney’s Office, which concluded there was insufficient evidence to refute the defendant’s version of events, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit revisited the case in 2021, according to a news release issued Friday.

On Jan. 14 of this year, a detective went back to Burns’ home in the park and interviewed him about the events surrounding Aughtman’s stabbing.

Burns told the detective he had been drinking heavily that night and Aughtman started yelling at him while he walked to the laundry room to close it, according to the affidavit. He said he walked over to her mobile home and Aughtman punched him in the stomach. Burns said he later realized he was bleeding. He said Aughtman was not armed with any type of weapon and never took his knife, but he thinks she stabbed him, the affidavit says.

More than a week after that interview, a witness contacted the Sheriff’s Office, saying she had information on a cold case from 2007. During an interview with a detective, the witness said Burns had approached her in the mobile home park after the detective left on Jan. 14 and told her “he knows he did something wrong” and “he wants to face it,” the affidavit says. The witness said Burns told her he knew Aughtman was disabled at the time.

The witness said Burns gave her a signed letter containing an account of what happened, which she passed on to the detective on Jan. 25. Two days later, the witness contacted the detective again. The witness said Burns had approached her and told her he wrote the letter as if he was acting in self-defense “as he figured he would get less time,” the affidavit said. The witness said Burns told her that Aughtman had gotten what she deserved and he didn’t feel bad about it, according to the affidavit.

The next day, on Jan. 28, the witness gave the detective a second statement, purportedly written and signed by Burns, that contradicted the first statement.

On Tuesday, the witness contacted the detective yet again and said Burns had given her a third statement after she confronted him “with the contradictions between the letters and what he was telling her verbally in person.” The witness’s son was also present for this conversation, and they both asked Burns how he was stabbed.

Burns “told the witnesses he stabbed himself in the stomach after the incident, because that would be good for self-defense,” the affidavit says. He then gave the witness a third written statement, saying it contained the truth.

In the third statement, according to the affidavit, Burns said he saw Aughtman while walking to the laundry room, so he returned home to get his knife before walking over to talk to her. Burns said a verbal argument led to them fighting over the knife, and when Aughtman tried to go home he stabbed her several times and cut her throat.

Burns ended the letter with an admission that he didn’t like Aughtman, intended to hurt her that night and “unfortunately, I killed her.”

“This was a terrible tragedy that I am responsible for,” the statement said. “I wish I could change it.”

The details in the third statement are consistent with evidence collected at the crime scene, according to the affidavit, and investigators matched a latent fingerprint on one of the statements to Burns.

During his first appearance in court on Thursday, a Tampa judge set his bond at $50,000 and appointed the Hillsborough Public Defender’s Office to represent him.