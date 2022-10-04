Hillsborough man accused of killing man with 1 fatal punch

A 48-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after Hillsborough detectives say he punched a man during an altercation in a Ruskin gas station parking lot and the man died.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue personnel were called to a Chevron located at 402 S U.S. Highway 41, also known as Tamiami Trail, around 6:35 p.m. Sept. 27 in response to a report about a man lying in the parking lot, unresponsive, according to a Tuesday news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Workers determined that the man seemed to have a back-of-the-head injury and took him to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any identifying information about the man who died.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the man and Rodolfo Regino Jr. had spoken in the parking lot, then Regino walked up to the man and punched him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man fell backward and hit the pavement.

Regino, of Ruskin, walked to his vehicle, got in and drove away, the release said.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on the man and “determined the cause of death to be a homicide due to a blunt impact to the head,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Regino was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into a Hillsborough County jail. Bail was set at $17,000, and he remained in jail as of Tuesday night, jail records show.