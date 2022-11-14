Hillsborough man arrested on child porn charges, prosecutor announces

Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
·1 min read

HILLSBOROUGH – A township man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Bernardino Gonzalez Lorenzana, 36, was arrested Nov. 7 after detectives of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit, agents of the U.S Homeland Security Investigation Newark Field Office and members of the Hillsborough Township Police Department executed a search warrant at his home, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Gonzalez Lorenzana is facing charges of second-degree distribution of child pornography and third-degree possession of child pornography. Second-degree crimes carry prison sentences of five to 10 years.

McDonald said the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office through their data system of an apparent upload of images of child pornography.

An investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit determined Gonzalez Lorenzana was suspected of possessing images of child sexual abuse material and sharing it with another person, McDonald said.

Gonzalez Lorenzana was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a Superior Court detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Computer Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Hillsborough man arrested on child porn charges

Recommended Stories

  • Rockland man faces federal child pornography charges

    Prosecutors say devices seized from the defendant's home Nov. 4 contained child sexual abuse material.

  • Man injured in officer-involved shooting

    Man injured in officer-involved shooting

  • FTX Says It May Have Been 'Hacked' as $600 Million in Crypto is Mysteriously Drained Overnight

    Hundreds of millions of dollars in funds were mysteriously siphoned out of the collapsing crypto exchange FTX on Friday, in what company executives have referred to as a potential hacking incident.

  • This under-$100 purse, adored by supermodel Gigi Hadid, makes the perfect gift

    It comes in a ton of colors, too!

  • Crews begin 4th week of searching landfill for missing Georgia toddler

    Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen at his home outside of Savannah on Oct. 5.

  • ‘Black Panther' sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022

    The box office roared back to life with the long-awaited release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." “Wakanda Forever” was eagerly anticipated by both audiences and exhibitors, who have weathered a slow spell at the box office since the summer movie season ended and there were fewer bigger budget blockbusters in the pipeline. “Some may have hoped for $200 million like the first film, but this is solid,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore’s senior media analyst.

  • Hillsborough transit employee also secretly worked for a New Orleans agency

    A senior employee at Hillsborough County’s transit agency was working a second full-time job for a Louisiana transit agency since April, according to public records. Officials with both agencies told the Tampa Bay Times that they didn’t know she had two jobs. Teri Wright was hired by the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority as chief customer experience officer Feb. 1 last year, with an ...

  • Israeli troops kill Palestinian woman in car, say incident under review

    Israeli troops killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Monday, medics said, in an incident in which the military said the soldiers opened fire on a vehicle that was accelerating towards them. The incident in Beitunia, near the hub city of Ramallah, was the latest during an intensified military sweep of West Bank launched by Israel in March after a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said a 26-year-old man with her was detained by the troops.

  • Convicted killer Tom Ross faces new stalking charge, likely return to prison

    Nearly three decades after he stalked and killed his ex-wife outside a Delaware County elementary school, Tom Ross faces new stalking allegations.

  • Remains of missing California mom found

    Rachel Castillo's ex-husband Zarbab Ali has been arrested and is the primary suspect in the homicide case.

  • Human rights ombudsman appeals to Defence Minister about journalists stripped of accreditation

    Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights, has appealed to Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, demanding that the Ukrainian and foreign journalists who covered the events in Kherson immediately after the liberation should have their accreditation reinstated.

  • Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage

    NASA started the countdown Monday for this week’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, although hurricane damage could cause yet another delay for the test flight. Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. Mission managers want to make sure the narrow strip won’t damage the rocket if it breaks off during liftoff.

  • Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in blunt talks over Taiwan and North Korea on Monday in a three-hour meeting aimed at preventing strained U.S.-China ties from spilling into a new Cold War. Amid simmering differences on human rights, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and support of domestic industry, the two leaders pledged more frequent communications. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing for follow-up talks.

  • Man shoots customer over $5, police say

    A tattoo artist was arrested for shooting a customer over $5.

  • Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

    Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device. Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys' characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage. Holmes is set to appear for sentencing on Nov. 18 in federal court in San Jose, California, nearly a year after she was convicted of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

  • UVA shooting suspect in custody; all 3 victims were football players

    The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hourslong manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown.

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Chicago concealed-carry permit holder shoots, kills armed robber: police

    A Chicago store clerk and suspected robber are dead after a witness carrying a concealed-carry license intervened during the robbery on the south side of the metropolis.

  • Missing Simi Valley mother's remains found, ex-husband arrested

    The remains of a missing Simi Valley mother of two have been found and police have arrested her ex-husband in connection to her homicide, officials said Sunday.

  • Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

    Michael F. Canning, and English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School is accused of having a four-year sexual relationship with a student.