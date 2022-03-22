Hillsborough man arrested in shooting that killed 1, hospitalized another

A Plant City man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that killed one man and sent another to the hospital late Monday night.

Officers were sent to the 2100 block of N. Johnson Street in response to a 911 call reporting a shooting with injuries around 10:32 p.m., the Plant City Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds — a 54-year-old man in the front passenger seat of a vehicle and a 51-year-old man, police said.

The two men said earlier in the evening they had been at a different location, where the 54-year-old man got into an argument with another man, so they left, the release said.

After the two men arrived in the 2100 block of N. Johnson Street, the 51-year-old man told officers he saw a black vehicle, then the driver drove up to the vehicle the two men were in and shot them, police said.

The 54-year-old man died at the scene, and the 51-year-old was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release.

Detectives investigated the shooting and arrested Antonio D. Johnson, 40, police said.

He was booked into a Hillsborough County jail Tuesday and faces one count of second-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.

Police did not provide the names of either of the two men who were shot.

