Hillsborough man arrested in Tampa fatal shooting, deputies say

A 21-year-old Valrico man sought in connection to a homicide investigation in Tampa has been arrested, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Rashaad Kerney was booked into a Hillsborough County jail Tuesday and is being held without bond, jail records show. He faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

On Oct. 9, the Sheriff’s Office announced Kerney was being sought as a suspect in a shooting that took place in the 3700 block of Coral Drive on Oct. 7.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male who had been shot multiple times, the agency said in a previous news release. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The Sheriff’s Office did not name the male or provide his age.