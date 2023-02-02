Hillsborough man dies in county jail, death under investigation, officials say

The death of a 47-year-old man from Thonotosassa who died in jail days after he was arrested is under investigation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff at the county’s Falkenburg Road Jail in Tampa discovered Clarence Valentine “unresponsive” in the medical services unit on Saturday, the agency said in a Wednesday news release.

Valentine was taken to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His next of kin have been notified, the release said.

“Preliminarily, it appears that Valentine suffered a medical incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said, but added that the investigation is ongoing.