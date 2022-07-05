Hillsborough man killed someone, called 911 to report it, deputies say

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of another person during an argument.

Enrique Toledo, 53, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge after the shooting, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home in the 2600 block of Freeland Drive in Valrico.

Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that Toledo had called 911 to report that he had killed someone. Deputies arrived at the scene and found someone dead inside the home.

Toledo was booked at the Hillsborough County jail on Monday. He was being held without bail on Tuesday.

No other details, including the name or gender of the person killed, have been released.