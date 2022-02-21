Hillsborough man killed in tree-cutting accident, police say

HILLSBOROUGH – A 68-year-old man died Sunday after a tree he was helping cut down fell on his head, according to police.

Police identified the man as Frank Abate Jr.

Hillsborough police said they responded about 11:32 a.m. Sunday to a Riverside Drive address on a report of an unresponsive man in the driveway. The 911 dispatcher was notified that the victim had been struck by a tree, police said.

Arriving officers began life-saving measures on the Abate who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates Abate was helping cut down a tree on the property when it began to fall and struck him in the head, police said.

The accident is under investigation by the Hillsborough Police Department.

Responding to the scene were members of the Hillsborough Police Department, Robert Wood Johnson Medics, Robert Wood Johnson EMS, New Jersey State Police Medevac and the Regional Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Hillsborough NJ: Man killed in tree-cutting accident