Hillsborough man who posed as cop during road rage had guns, fake badges, deputies say

A man who had flashing blue and red lights on his vehicle and was carrying multiple fake law enforcement badges pulled another motorist over after a road rage incident on Thursday and pointed a gun at his head, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

New Jonm Charles Sr., 38, of Sun City Center, was arrested after the incident on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies said they found numerous law enforcement-related items in Charles’ vehicle, including “a black handgun, a bolt action rifle, multiple forms of ammunition, several different types of false badges and identification cards, a tactical carrier with ballistic plates, three radios and a black jacket depicting ‘Sheriff’ in gold on the back,” a news release from the sheriff’s office on Friday stated.

Deputies said that just after noon Thursday, a road rage incident occurred between Charles and another motorist near Busch Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway N. Charles turned on red and blue lights that he had on his vehicle, prompting the other driver to pull over, sheriff’s officials said.

Charles then “instructed the victim to ‘follow him to the police station,’ and pointed a handgun at the victim’s head,” the news release states. “In fear for their life, the victim fled and was able to flag down a deputy sheriff who was nearby.”

Deputies said they found Charles in the parking lot of the Express Oil Change in the 3800 block of Waters Avenue West, where they arrested him, searched his vehicle and recovered all the items inside.

“Impersonating a law enforcement officer is dangerous and deceitful and it will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “If you are ever being pulled over by a car you feel is suspicious, turn on your hazard lights, slow down and keep driving until you reach a well-lit area. You can always call 911 to confirm whether or not you are being pulled over by a real law enforcement officer.”

Sheriff’s officials are still investigating and are asking anyone who believes they are a victim to call the agency at (813) 247-8200.

Charles was being held at the Hillsborough County jail on Friday in lieu of $14,000 bail.