Hillsborough man turns himself in on murder charge, deputies say

A 21-year-old Ruskin man accused of killing another man in Wimauma has turned himself in, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 23, deputies were called to the 3300 block of Sanchez Ranch Lane around 5:30 a.m. about the death of one person following what the agency described as a domestic altercation. When they arrived, they found the body of a man who had suffered “upper body trauma,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

That day, detectives identified Osmin Castillo as a person of interest and asked anyone who knew his whereabouts or had information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office.

A warrant was issued for Castillo on a second-degree murder charge in the man’s death. According to detectives, their investigation found that the 21-year-old man was in a sexual relationship with someone younger than 16.

On Sunday, Castillo turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail, the sheriff’s office said Monday evening. In addition to the murder charge, he also faces multiple counts of lewd and lascivious battery, use of a child in a sexual performance, in-state transmission of child pornography using an electronic device and possession of child pornography.

Castillo was being held without bond on Monday night, jail records show.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the name or any other identifying information about the man who died or how he and Castillo knew each other.