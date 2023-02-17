Hillsborough martial arts instructor arrested, accused of molesting students, deputies say

A martial arts instructor in Riverview has been arrested again after additional students came forward and said he inappropriately touched them, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Medina-Alvarez, 56, faces three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation with a child between the ages of 12-15, jail records show.

Deputies say this is the fourth time Medina-Alvarez “has been charged for similar offenses” during the time he owned Medina Martial Arts Studio.

He previously was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, and faces 21 lewd or lascivious molestation charges in connection to that case.