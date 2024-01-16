Hillsborough mayor vows to keep residents updated on Route 206 project

HILLSBOROUGH - Mayor Robert Britting has promised that he will keep residents updated on the township's push on the state Department of Transportation (DOT) to complete long-awaited Route 206 improvements as soon as possible.

Britting said township officials will meet next month with state DOT representatives to get an update on the project that has been delayed since the state fired Konkus Co., the contractor on the widening project, in spring of 2023.

"You have a right to know what's going on," Britting said, adding the highway project is "the most critical" issue facing Hillsborough residents.

The meeting with the DOT came about after Township Attorney William Willard sent the latest in the long-running correspondence with the state detailing Hillsborough's concerns about when the project will finally be completed and worries about safety.

The township is particularly worried about the safety of detention basins and potential hazards for children.

Hillsborough is also concerned about maintenance issues on Triangle Road, he said.

Because the township's lawyer sent the latest correspondence, the DOT, as a matter of policy, said that all future correspondence has to be reviewed by the state Office of Attorney General which has added another layer of bureaucracy and led to a longer response time, Britting said.

The mayor also said that after reviewing the latest letter from Hillsborough, the Office of Attorney General determined that Hillsborough's concerns were not an emergency.

The termination of Konkus is the latest delay in the 40-year plan to improve Route 206, the most heavily travelled north-south highway between Somerville and Princeon.

It took more than four decades to finish work on the Route 206 bypass, but work seemed to be going ahead quicker on the widening of the congested highway to four lanes from Doctor's Way to Valley Road. There was also hope that the remainder of the highway widening from Valley Road to Brown Avenue would become a reality sometime this decade.

In 2021, when Gov. Phil Murphy came to the township to mark the beginning of the work, which also will include a median barrier, new traffic lights and jughandles, the project was expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

That date was changed to July 2025, according to a February update of the project by the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, because of delays in the relocation of utilities.

But now nobody knows when the work will be done.

Konkus has filed suit against the DOT, claiming the termination of the contract was the result of "rage-filled" animosity between a DOT engineer and the contractor.

In the lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Somerset County, Konkus Corp. also claims that DOT's "careless and dangerous design" led to years of delays and additional costs.

A spokesman said the DOT does not comment on pending litigation. In court filings, the DOT has denied Konkus's allegations.

The 23-page suit alleges that the DOT breached its contract with Konkus over the $41 million project and issued the termination in "bad faith."

In December, Somerset County Superior Court Judge Robert Ballard denied a DOT motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Ballard also transferred the case the Superior Court Complex Litigation Program under Assignment Judge Kevin Shanahan. The goal of the program is to resolve cases in an expedited manner.

No new court dates have been set.

