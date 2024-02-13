Hillsborough men charged with selling LSD and handguns

HILLSBOROUGH - Three township men are facing drug and weapons charges after authorities say they found four handguns and a variety of drugs, including LSD, at their homes.

Charged were Christian Lebron, 22, Sean Lebron, 20, and Juan Martinez, 21, said Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

The trio were arrested Jan. 26 after a search of two homes found four handguns with five high-capacity magazines, 770 Xanax pills, 10 Oxycodone pills, 200 tabs of LSD, 67 grams of cocaine, and 56 grams of marijuana, the prosecutor said.

The firearms and narcotics have a street value of approximately $21,030.

Participating in the investigation were the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force along with members of the Somerset County SWAT Team, Hillsborough Township Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

All three men were charged with first-degree distribution of LSD.

First-degree crimes carry a minimum of 10 years in state prison.

Sean Lebron was also charged with four counts of second-degree possession of a handgun, third-degree distribution of cocaine, and four counts of fourth-degree selling a handgun.

Christian Lebron was also charged with one count of second-degree possession of a handgun, two counts of third-degree distribution of marijuana, and fourth-degree selling a handgun.

Martinez was also charged with three counts of second-degree distribution of cocaine, two counts of second-degree possession of a handgun, three counts of third-degree distribution of Xanax, third-degree distribution of Oxycontin, and two counts of fourth-degree selling of a handgun.

Additional charges are pending, McDonald said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

