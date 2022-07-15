Hillsborough middle school teacher’s aide arrested on child porn charges

VALRICO — A teacher’s aide at Mulrennan Middle School in Valrico was arrested this week after detectives found child pornography files on his electronic devices, deputies said.

Deputies on Wednesday arrested Sean Timothy Shafer, 23, after investigators discovered 15 child pornography files on his devices, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. A news release did not specify the type of devices.

Detectives began an investigation after receiving a tip in May and believe that Shafer obtained the images from the internet, deputies said. As of Friday, investigators do not believe that any students are victims.

Records show Shafer was booked into the Hillsborough County jail on 26 counts of in-state transmission of child pornography, 15 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of obscene material. He was being held Friday in lieu of $164,750 bail. Records show he lives in Brandon.

Shafer has been with the district since 2018, according to a statement released by the school district. More details about his employment history with the district were not available because the district office was closed Friday, a spokesperson said.

“We are both shocked and disgusted by these allegations,” said the statement, adding that Shafer “will not be returning” to his job with the district.