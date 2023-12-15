Hillsborough middle school teacher arrested on child sex charges

A Greco Middle School teacher has been arrested after “committing numerous sexual offenses against a juvenile and for possession of child pornography,” according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

James Goff, 56, of Valrico, was arrested Friday and booked into a Hillsborough County jail, records show. He faces charges of promotion of a sexual performance by a child, lewd or lascivious battery and possession of child pornography, among others.

Goff was being held in jail on a $284,500 bond Friday afternoon.

The alleged sexual acts occurred between May and November. Detectives said a search warrant led to the discovery of multiple child pornography videos and images in Goff’s possession.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said in a news release, but at this point, “detectives do not believe any students were victimized and the crimes were not committed on school property.”

The sheriff’s office requests that anyone who has information about Goff or believes he may have acted inappropriately with them call the agency at 813-247-8200.