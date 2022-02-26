Hillsborough Will No Longer Require Masks At County Facilities

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL — Go ahead and trash those noisome face masks — at least for now.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that it is no longer recommending that people wear face masks indoors, Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie M.Wise signed an administrative directive updating COVID-19 face-covering guidelines for staff and visitors at Hillsborough County facilities.

Starting Monday, Feb. 28, the updated administrative directive encourages the wearing of face coverings at county facilities, but it will no longer be a requirement.

The directive applies to Hillsborough County facilities, including libraries, recreation centers and the Frederick B. Karl County Center county offices in downtown Tampa.

Face coverings will still be available at county facilities for visitors who request one.

County employees serving vulnerable populations in designated formal organized indoor programs are still required to wear face coverings.

County staff working during large indoor public events in county facilities may also be required to wear a face covering or mask.

People with a medical condition or who are taking medications that weaken their immune system should continue to take all precautions recommended by their health care provider.

In addition, the county is continuing to include virtual delivery methods and capacity limits in meetings and delivery of services to the public to help minimize transmission risk.

County officials will continue to work with the Florida Department of Health and other medical experts to monitor COVID-19 transmission levels in the county and will update indoor protocols accordingly for both staff and visitors to county facilities.

