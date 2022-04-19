Hillsborough nude intruder groped woman in shower: police

HILLSBOROUGH - Authorities are looking for an unknown man who groped a woman taking a shower in her home earlier this month.

The woman told detectives that at 10:18 p.m. April 14 the man, who was naked, entered the shower at her residence near Andria Avenue and grabbed her from behind, according to Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart.

The woman was able to fight off the man, who fled the bathroom and left possibly through a screen door, Taggart said. The woman was not injured.

The victim described the man as approximately 18 to 24 years old with a thin build, short dark colored hair, no facial or body hair.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit and Hillsborough Police Department are investigating.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has released a composite sketch of an unknown naked man who groped a Hillsborough woman in her shower

The prosecutor's office has released a composite sketch prepared by the New Jersey State Police. The public is urged to contact authorities if the suspect is known to them and they should not approach him or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with information relating is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Hillsborough NJ nude intruder groped woman in shower, sought by police