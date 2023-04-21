Hillsborough nursing home employee shot co-worker in parking lot, deputies say

An employee of a Hillsborough County nursing home was arrested Thursday after she shot a co-worker in the facility’s parking lot, deputies said.

Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies were called to The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center about 9:15 a.m. after there was a report of shots fired, the agency said in a news release Thursday night.

Deputies learned that two employees had gotten into an argument inside the nursing home that continued into the parking lot. One of the employees pulled out a gun and shot the other employee in the arm, deputies said.

Deputies said they took the employee who fired the shot, Felicia Johnson McGee, 46, of Temple Terrace, into custody and booked her into the Orient Road Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The employee who was shot was taken to Tampa General Hospital with injuries that deputies described as not life threatening.

Deputies said McGee and the employee who was shot had worked at the facility together for less than two months. Deputies did not release any information about the employee who was shot.