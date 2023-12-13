Hillsborough officials sobered as state grades show too many D and F schools

With hope, resolve and some social analysis, members of the Hillsborough County School Board spent much of Tuesday’s board meeting responding to this week’s disappointing school grades from the state.

Released on Monday, the report made it clear that many of the district’s 200,000 students cannot demonstrate passing levels of proficiency in English and math.

The 2023 numbers were sobering in much of Florida, as none of the schools got credit for the growth students achieved from year to year. That’s because the state changed its standards and testing systems, making it impossible to compare one year to the next.

But the statistics were bleak in Hillsborough, especially among the youngest students.

Hillsborough’s elementary schools went from having six D schools and one F school in 2022 to 23 D schools and four F schools in 2023.

By comparison, Pinellas County’s elementary schools had four D’s in 2022 and four D’s in 2023, with no F’s anywhere. Pinellas is about half the size of Hillsborough.

In Pasco, the elementary grades improved — from six D’s and four F’s to eight D’s and two F’s.

Hillsborough Superintendent Van Ayres gave the board a detailed description of the categories of growth and improvement that, in a normal year, would have made Hillsborough’s schools look better.

But he did not try to downplay the significance of the report.

“I own it. My team owns it,” he said. “My goal is to not have any D’s or F’s. That’s one metric that you can hold me accountable to. This is where we are right now. That’s a fact. We own these.”

In an interview on Monday, Ayres named several reasons to be optimistic about 2024 and beyond — including this year’s early test results, which show more students on grade level.

Board members on Tuesday offered their own perspectives.

“I’m very worried about our elementary school students,” said Stacy Hahn. Too many have not had a quality preschool experience, she said, and expectations for kindergarten have grown over the years.

“Now our youngest learners, who are probably not entering, developmentally ready to read, have a very high bar to reach,” Hahn said.

Board member Lynn Gray said “there is a silver lining in knowing the realities, where we are, because it motivates us to get better.”

Henry “Shake” Washington, whose electoral district includes many of the D and F schools, thanked Ayres for his candor, as did most of the others. “We’re working on it,” Washington said. “That’s the most important part. We’re working to improve.”

Member Jessica Vaughn, who chaired the meeting, noticed many A’s and B’s at the district-run schools that combine elementary with middle school years. “It really showed me that our K-8′s are very successful,” she said.

Mostly, she looked at the results with a sociological perspective.

“What a spotlight on the opportunity gap this is,” she said. Marginalized communities fell short, and not just in the district-run schools. At charter schools that serve the same communities, “they’re not doing any better, and sometimes worse, than we are,” she said.

Even though the news might appear grim, she said, “it really gives us an opportunity to talk about how a lot of this has to do with how our students come in, whether they are ready and what support looks like. And, again, talking about the whole child and how we can support them holistically.”