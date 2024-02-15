Hillsborough officials urge need for Somerset County warehouse traffic study

HILLSBOROUGH – The township is asking Somerset County to follow the lead of neighboring Middlesex County and conduct a regional study of truck and car traffic.

In its resolution requesting the study, the township Planning Board said the study should focus on the traffic impact of recent development, including warehouses, not only in Hillsborough but all of Somerset County and northern Middlesex County, including Piscataway and Edison.

"Warehouse proposals are impacting the entire state," said Mayor Robert Britting. "These proposals have a significant impact, not only for the town they are in, but all surrounding towns that lead to the major road arteries."

The Planning Board has a few outstanding applications for warehouse construction. The township is also purchasing two properties to stop warehouse development.

In addition, the township is facing lawsuits contesting its zoning ordinance that prohibits warehousing as a principal use in the township's Light Industrial zone.

More: New Jersey has the most dangerous roads for pedestrians, a study finds

In 2023, Middlesex County, together with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority and the New Jersey Department of Transportation, released a study the impact of truck traffic on local roads and neighborhoods throughout the southern portion of Middlesex County.

One of the study's primary recommendations is designation of new preferred routes for trucks that will, whenever possible, limit their time on local roadways and in residential neighborhoods.

The study also considered the need for potential larger infrastructure projects in the future.

Hillsborough's request said the county should study the roads that have experienced the most impact from development, including Amwell Road, Route 206, Route 202 and Interstate 287.

The study should also propose measures to reduce the traffic, including speed reduction, possible weight and truck restrictions and infrastructure improvements, the request said.

The study should also take into consideration the New Jersey State Planning Commission's recommendations for warehousing development, the request added.

"I'm proud that Hillsborough is proactively seeking to work with not only the county but other townships to reduce the negative impacts of warehousing,” Britting said.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Hillsborough NJ urges need for Somerset County warehouse traffic study