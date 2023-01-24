Hillsborough police charge man with murder of elderly Home Depot worker

Police have arrested a man in the death of an elderly worker knocked to the floor during an alleged robbery last year at the Home Depot in Hillsborough.

Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr. of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Surveillance footage showed the employee, 83-year-old Gary Rasor, stepping out in front of a man in the outdoor garden center of the store as police say the man fled with stolen merchandise.

The man shoves Rasor to the concrete floor and keeps going, the footage shows.

Rasor died Nov. 30 from complications from injuries he suffered in the Oct. 18 incident at the home improvement store located in the Hampton Pointe Shopping Center in Hillsborough.

He was taken into custody in Durham at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday and is being held without bail in the Orange County jail.