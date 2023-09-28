Hillsborough police charge teen with murder after 2 people shot near downtown this month

A 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman near downtown Hillsborough earlier this month, police said.

The teenager, whose name was not released because they are a juvenile, is accused of shooting and killing Cailee Azariah Parker, 20, of Durham, on Sept. 13, police said in a news release.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Hillsborough police said in a news release.

Police found the man and woman in the 200 block of West Orange Street after responding to a report of multiple people with gunshot wounds around 10 p.m.

Parker died at Duke University Hospital, where an 18-year-old Hillsborough woman also was treated for her injuries. Police are withholding the woman’s identity and have not said how the suspect knew the victims.

They arrested the suspect around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with the help of Durham police and officers with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, they said.

The investigation is continuing, police said, and anyone with information can call Hillsborough police Sgt. Will Felts via email or at 919-296-9553.

Anonymous crime tips can also be reported by calling 919-296-9555, using the See it, Say it, Send it app or the See it, Say it, Send it website, or by sending a message to the police department through its Facebook page.

